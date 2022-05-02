PPG Industries (PPG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00.

4/25/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00.

4/18/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter of 2022 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is executing a cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins. It is also taking steps to expand business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis Flint are expected to contribute to sales this year. The company is also committed toward returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from higher raw material and logistics costs due to supply chain disruptions. Pandemic-related disruption is another concern. The company’s high debt level also lowers its financial flexibility. A stretched valuation is another concern. The stock also underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/31/2022 – PPG Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.99 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

