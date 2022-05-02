PPL (PPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.30. 38,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,538,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

