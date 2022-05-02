PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PRA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 98,678 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in PRA Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

