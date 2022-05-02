Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will announce ($1.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the lowest is ($1.90). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($4.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

