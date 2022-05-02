Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.72 on Monday. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 1,383.39%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

