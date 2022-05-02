Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

