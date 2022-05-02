Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.390-$2.590 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.39-2.59 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRIM opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Primoris Services by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PRIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.
About Primoris Services (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
