Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USMC opened at $39.43 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.