Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of USMC opened at $39.43 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
