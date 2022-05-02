ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.37. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

