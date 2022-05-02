Profound Medical (PRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.57) per share for the quarter.
Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 million.
PRN stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
About Profound Medical (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
