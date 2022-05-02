Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Profound Medical stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical Corp. ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Profound Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

