Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.98 on Monday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.
In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $769,286. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 17.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Progress Software by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 259,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
