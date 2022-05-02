Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

