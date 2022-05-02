ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,555. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

