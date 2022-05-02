ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

