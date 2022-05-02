Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PRSRW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,940. Prospector Capital has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

