Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 711,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($131.18) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Investec lowered Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prosus from €115.90 ($124.62) to €76.00 ($81.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prosus from €47.00 ($50.54) to €45.40 ($48.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 730,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,040. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

