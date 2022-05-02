Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.
Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.
In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.