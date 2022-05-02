Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

