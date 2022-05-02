Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,275,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,302.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $17.00 on Monday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.
Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)
