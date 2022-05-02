Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 1,275,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,302.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $17.00 on Monday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.