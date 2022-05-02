PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

PIFFY stock remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands.

