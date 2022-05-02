PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
PIFFY stock remained flat at $$10.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.35.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
