PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $52.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $31,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $1,445,210 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.33 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

