Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

PEG stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

