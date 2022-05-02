PubMatic (PUBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. PubMatic has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PUBM stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. PubMatic has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $54.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,192 shares of company stock worth $3,869,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

