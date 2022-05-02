PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $57.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush from $68.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHM. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

PHM stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

