Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

TSE:AQN opened at C$18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 35.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.33. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.14 and a 52 week high of C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.72 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

