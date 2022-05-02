Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

INSW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

INSW stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 77.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 340,850 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 591,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.6% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 115.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

