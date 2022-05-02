Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Issued By Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

TVTX stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 191,768 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

