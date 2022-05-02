Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $10.12 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $592.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.