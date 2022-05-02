Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Cut by Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $43.53 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 445,745 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 125,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,166 shares of company stock worth $2,179,871 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

