Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Reduced by Analyst

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

DHT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $959.88 million, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 120.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

