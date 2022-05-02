Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Lifted by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

