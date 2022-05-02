Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Raised by Analyst

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Frontline in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.