Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Raised by Analyst

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Frontline in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.23.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.