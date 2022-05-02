Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of NBIX opened at $90.03 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,446,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.