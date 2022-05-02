Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seagen in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Shares of SGEN opened at $131.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.15. Seagen has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $10,588,052. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.