Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $219.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

