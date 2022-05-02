Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $70.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

