Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Increased by Analyst

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.15). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $26.52 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,961,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

