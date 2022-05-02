Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issued By William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

