Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $148.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,139,778 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

