Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Boosted by Cormark

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

TSE:SES opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.57. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

