Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for 3M Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for 3M in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

MMM stock opened at $144.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

