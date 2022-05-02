Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Issued By DA Davidson

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $58.43 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

