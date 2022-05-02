Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Issued By William Blair

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.