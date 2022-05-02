Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 billion.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 target price (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.93.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$93.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

