Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

