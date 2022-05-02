Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issued By DA Davidson

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EBMT opened at $20.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 12.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

