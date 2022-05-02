Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

