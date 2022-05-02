Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Issued By KeyCorp

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Materion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Materion stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Materion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

