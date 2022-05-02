Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $8.66 per share for the quarter.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $606.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $688.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.