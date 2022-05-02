Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NYSE R opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 193.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 150.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ryder System by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

